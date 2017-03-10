West Springfield police search for ‘dangerous’ suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — West Springfield police are looking for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” thought be involved in a not-fatal shooting in the city.

Police say 21-year-old Jose Marte Jr. may be in the company of a young woman and they may be traveling in a gray 2006 Ford Freestyle SUV, with Massachusetts license plate 4EM442.

Officers responded to the area of Veteran’s Field for reports of gunfire at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Detective Capt. Paul Connor says a victim was transported to the hospital with a wound to the upper leg that is not considered life threatening.

The reason for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who knows of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)