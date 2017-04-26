Weymouth woman gets 2 years for stealing $700,000 from work

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $700,000 from her employer and using the money on private school tuition for her children, a boat, travel and other personal expenses.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Katelin Garland, of Weymouth, was also sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and ordered to pay back the money. She pleaded guilty in November to two counts of wire fraud.

Authorities say as administrative manager for her employer, she was responsible for many financial transactions.

Prosecutors say from 2011 until 2015, Garland took advantage of flaws in her employer’s accounting and auditing systems and requested checks payable to fictitious people, which she deposited into her own bank account. She hid the scheme by cooking the company’s books.

