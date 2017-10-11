Why Hello There October!

New England weather is again keeping us on our toes!!! Fall has made a major comeback this morning, with temperatures significantly cooler than yesterday at this time! Most of are starting out the day in the 50s, but without much cloud cover last night we do have a large range in temps.

Wait there’s more! We’ve ditched the oppressive humidity! Dewpoints are also way down…. close to 20° compared to yesterday morning! So you can probably look forward to a great hair day (I say probably, because I don’t exactly know what you’re working with)! Canadian high pressure to our NW will keep the cooler and drier air in place today & tomorrow. Winds stay mainly out of the NE, with onshore winds at times, keeping temps slightly cooler across the immediate coastline.

Since it’s a much cooler start, you’ll want to make sure the kiddos have a jacket at the bus stop this morning! Temps top off in the mid to upper-60s today, with temps as the kids come home from school.

Your forecast today does feature more cloud cover than yesterday. A frontal system to our west brings rain to much of the Ohio River Valley. While we won’t manage much in terms of rain from this system, we will nab a whole lot of cloud cover. Clouds thicken up from our west through the morning commute, with mostly cloudy skies by lunch.

We do have the slight chance for some light evening commute and overnight showers, but the best chance for this stays across western Massachusetts.

We could manage a few light, spotty showers early tomorrow morning (but again not a washout and just about 10% chance of any quick hitting shower).

On another note, we’re not quite a peak fall color hear in Southern New England, but that fall foliage is definitely already looking stunning!

~Wren