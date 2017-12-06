CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Wild weather brought down trees early Wednesday morning throughout eastern Massachusetts.

One tree toppled over on Pine Street in Cambridge, causing damage to parked cars.

Pine Street is still shut down as crews work to clear the debris.

In Duxbury, a tree fell onto power lines on King Caesar Road.

Eversource worked to restore power to that area.

A home sustained serious damage after a tree came down onto a Newton home on Brentwood Avenue.

7News is on the scene collecting the latest details on this incident.

