Winds and coastal flooding cause for concern during Winter storm

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - The powerful winds of Tuesday’s storm are a cause for concern on the South Shore and Cape.

7’s John Cuoco is in Sandwich as the town readies for the storm.

Sandwich Police are expecting winds to reach up to 65 miles per hour on Tuesday.

Town Neck Beach in Sandwich is known for it’s intense winds.

Police also said they are expecting moderate flooding.

Crews prepared beaches, dumping sand and sand bags to help avoid erosion.

Though the area may not see the highest snow totals, wind could cause the most damage.

