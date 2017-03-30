Winter Storm Warning issued as April Fools’ Day snow takes aim at Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major snowstorm is brewing just in time for April Fools’ Day in parts of New England.

The National Weather Service says the storm will bring heavy, wet snow to parts of Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire starting Friday and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts. The storm is expected to intensify overnight.

The NWS says parts of Essex, Suffolk, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, and Middlesex counties are under a winter storm warning. Other counties in the region are under a winter weather advisory.

The winter storm warning is in effect through 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is likely, but there may be a swath of 6 to 12 inches north of Route 2 near the New Hampshire border.

In New Hampshire, 12 to 18 inches of snow is possible in higher terrain between Nashua and Keene. Interior sections of southernmost Maine can expect 6 to 10 inches while lesser amounts are forecast farther north.

Ice accumulations are also possible in Massachusetts. The storm may mix snow with sleet, and freezing rain could have impacts on travel. Wet snow with ice on trees and power lines could result in power outages.

The formation of the rain-snow line in the southeastern part of the state will have a large impact on determining the severity of the storm in Massachusetts.

April snow is not unusual. The record for Maine was 15 inches on April 10, 1906, and 14 inches on April 6, 1982.

