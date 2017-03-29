Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of MA, NH

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of weather moving into the region this weekend.

The NWS says that parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampshire, Worcester, and Essex Counties in Massachusetts are under the current watch.

The watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

The NWS says there is a potential for snow accumulation of 6 inches or more with the higher amounts in higher elevations. Ice accumulations are also possible.

The storm may mix snow with sleet and freezing rain could have impacts on travel, and wet snow with ice on trees and power lines could result in power outages.

The formation of the rain/snow line in the southeastern part of Massachusetts will have a large impact on determining the severity of the storm in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)