Significant snow expected Saturday in some areas

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of Massachusetts are expected to be hit with a second wave of snow Saturday after a few inches fell Friday morning in southeastern areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in some areas as a storm system packing snow tracks up the east coast. The watch will be in effect through Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to reach New England late Saturday morning and it could continue to fall throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Southeastern areas, Cape Cod and the Islands will likely be hit the hardest. The snow is likely to be at its heaviest during the afternoon.

Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands could see up to 12 inches of snow. Southeastern areas could get as much as nine inches.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected near the coast during the afternoon. They could create near whiteout conditions in Plymouth County and the Cape. However, no significant coastal flooding is expected.

The Boston Metro area could see up to six inches of snow. Areas north and west of Boston could see up to three inches.

The wintry weather could impact travel and create slick driving conditions.

