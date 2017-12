MOUNT WASHINGTON, NH (WHDH) — Winter weather prompted an avalanche warning in New Hampshire.

Skiers and winter hikers were told to be careful on Mount Washington.

The area saw so much snow that there were concerns there could be an avalanche.

The warning ended at midnight.

Back in April, a pair of skiers ended up triggering an avalanche on the mountain.

