Wisconsin butcher opens meat vending machine

Hudson, WI (WHDH) –A Hudson, Wisconsin butcher is taking customer service to another level.

He is now selling the store’s bacon, brats and other cuts when the store isn’t even open.

To do so, the owner installed a vending machine for the meat.

The price for the vending machine product is the same as inside the store. The machine takes both credit cards and cash.

There is also a heater inside the machine for the sub-zero winter days.

