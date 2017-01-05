Witness: Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in US is arrested

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A radio talk show host in Haiti says an ex-rebel leader who is wanted on U.S. drug charges was arrested as he was appearing on his program.

Host Gary-Pierre Paul Charles tells The Associated Press that Guy Philippe was arrested by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outside his studio in the Petionville district of the capital. Philippe had recently won an election to the Senate but had not taken office. The U.S. had unsuccessfully tried to arrest him in the past.

The radio host announced the arrest during his program and then described it to the AP. Philippe was appearing with another recently elected Senator when police appeared at the station. Officers took Philippe away.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had no immediate comment.

