Wollaston T stop to be closed for two years due to renovations

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Commute changes are in store for some people riding the Red Line.

The Wollaston T stop will be closed for nearly two years for renovations.

The 38 million dollar renovation project will begin this summer.

Wollaston Station will be closed for 20 months during the construction.

Trains will pass through the station but will not stop.

Riders will have to take a shuttle bus to North Quincy Station.

As for the Green Line, the extension project is back on track.

The Federal Transit Administration has approved the MBTA’s new budget for a scaled-down extension into Somerville and Medford.

It will cost 2.3 billion dollars.

The project will add 4.7 miles of light rail service and six new stations.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

