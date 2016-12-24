Woman, 22, dies in single-vehicle crash

LANCASTER, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 22-year-old woman has been killed in a single-car crash in Lancaster.

Authorities say Katherine Lalli of Maynard was driving on Route 2 when her vehicle went off the roadway, into a wooded area and became engulfed in flames. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Lalli was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the car’s sole occupant.

An investigation is continuing.

