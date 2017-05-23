EASTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman has been charged with driving under the influence with her 18-month-old son in the backseat.

Bridget Stone, 31, of Dorchester is charged with operating her car under the influence, child endangerment, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating with an open bottle of alcohol, in Easton Sunday night.

Another driver called police after seeing Stone cross the yellow lines several times near Bay Road and Rockland Street.

Easton police say they found Stone in a CVS parking lot on Depot Street. Officers saw Stone’s 18-month son in the back without a seat belt.

Police say they also found an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in the car.

Stone’s son is now in the care of her sister.

