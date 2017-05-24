Woman claiming to be blind robs Friendly’s waitress at knifepoint, police say

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say walked into a Friendly’s restaurant and claimed she was blind before robbing a waitress at knifepoint on Sunday night.

Authorities say the suspect entered the restaurant on Hancock Street around 8 p.m. and approached a waitress, asking her to lead her to the restroom, stating she was partially blind.

The suspect pulled out a black knife and demanded money from the waitress, according to police. They say the suspect fled the restaurant on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told police that the suspect appeared to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police described the suspect as a white female, with a medium build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a pink t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police.

