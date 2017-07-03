Woman credited with saving community’s July 4th parade

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman is being credited with saving her community’s Fourth of July parade from cancellation.

Heidi Follansbee, of Laconia, called the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to complain about poor turnout for its Memorial Day parade. She was told it was planning to drop the annual Fourth of July parade due to lack of interest.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2uhW1mM) Follansbee started a social media campaign to encourage community groups to participate. She says 25 organizations will have either floats or marchers this year.

Participants include the Gilford Historical Society, whose float will have costumed people reading from the Declaration of Independence.

Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunleavy says with all of the city beaches open, it’s a busy time to organize the parade, and he’s grateful for Follansbee’s help.

