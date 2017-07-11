Woman in hammock injured when chimney collapses on her

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman who had attached one end of her hammock to a rooftop chimney in Boston was injured after the brick chimney collapsed on her.

A spokesman for Boston Emergency Medical Services says the department responded around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

It took about 45 minutes to extract the woman from the debris. Firefighters used a ladder truck to lower her in a stretcher from the roof of the four-story building to the ground.

She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The woman is in her 20s, but her name was not released.

