Woman in teen overdose death scheduled to appear in court

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The third of three people charged in the fentanyl overdose death of a 17-year-old New Hampshire girl in 2015 is scheduled to appear in federal court.

A proposed plea agreement calls for Leslie Aberle, of Salisbury, Massachusetts, to plead guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the case of Evangelique “Eve” Tarmey. It would supersede a guilty plea last year to a different charge.

The agreement calls for a five-year prison sentence; it was not immediately clear if she would be sentenced Thursday.

Tarmey’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend are serving prison terms.

Prosecutors said Aberle drove them to Massachusetts to buy heroin, which later was found to be fentanyl.

