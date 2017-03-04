ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - State Police responded to reports of a crash on Route 125 north, around 2:15 p.m. in Andover on Saturday. Officials say a Toyota Camry was struck by a fallen tree and two occupants were trapped inside.

Police say the driver, a 58-year-old male from North Reading, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 58-year-old woman from North Reading, was also transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

Route 125 was shut down for approximately two hours, according to State Police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information.

