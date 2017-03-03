Woman mistakes gas with brake, crashes through front of supermarket

DEDHAM (WHDH) - A motorist slammed through the front of supermarket in Dedham on Friday afternoon, forcing the store to temporarily close.

Emergency crews were called to the Star Market on Providence Highway for a report of a car into a building.

Police said a woman in her 80s was involved in an accident in the parking lot before the incident.

Police said she then mistakenly hit the gas pedal, propelling her car through the glass storefront.

The car slammed into the back wall of the store’s floral department.

The woman and a man were taken to the hospital, officials said. They were not seriously injured.

No one inside the store was injured.

