Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Florida business

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) — A woman was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint while walking to her car parked outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade business.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Jan. 30, just after 7:30 p.m., two men, one armed with a gun, approached 34-year-old Dulce Mascarinas as she walked away from her car parked outside of a Harbor Village detox and rehab facility, located along Northwest 91st Street and Eighth Avenue.

As one of the subjects tried to steal Mascarinas’ car, a subject cornered her at gunpoint and forced her cellphone out of her hand.

The struggle between Mascarinas and the armed subject ended with her being thrown to the ground, next to her own car.

The subject who was trying to carjack her vehicle then jumped out without parking it, causing the vehicle to move forward until the second subject jumped in to park it.

As the two subjects fled the scene with her cellphone, Mascarinas ran in the opposite direction for help.

Mascarinas took to social media to describe her encounter and also gave a warning to other women. In a post, she wrote: “Please ladies, always be AWARE of your surroundings! Get yourself some pepper spray or stun gun, and take some self-defense classes. Never again will I leave anything to chance!”

“No matter where you are, no matter where you may be, always keep your eyes open and be vigilant,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Dan Ferrin. “If you’re exiting your home, don’t be on the phone. Be with your eyes open and have your keys at hand so you can get in your vehicle and drive off at the point and moment.”

One resident of the area said she takes precautions to ensure her own safety at night. “Nine times out of 10, if I’m out by myself, coming from work, always call my husband before I get home,” said Vallene Horn. “I say look, ‘I’m on my way home. Be outside looking for me.’”

Police also said if you are faced with a situation similar to this, don’t fight.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

