Woman seriously injured in Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after police said she was stabbed in Dorchester.

The stabbing happened at a house on Shepton Street. Police said a man at the residence had a knife and may have been trying to harm himself. The woman apparently tried to stop him and police believe that is when she got stabbed.

The woman was taken to Carney Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK. The man, who is in his early 20s, was also injured.

No charged have been filed at this time.

