FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run in Fall River that happened on Route 24 North on Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to the scene at 8:12 pm after a Liddell Brothers Corporation employee was hit.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, was putting a ‘work zone’ sign in the breakdown lane when she was hit.

Officials say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital.

State Police are still looking for that driver and ask anyone with information to call 508-993-8373.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)