Woman severely injured after ship mast breaks, hits her head

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – A Maine woman has suffered a severe head injury after a ship mast broke and struck her in the head.

The woman was sailing on a trimaran just of Portland Harbor Wednesday afternoon when she was injured. The Portland Press Herald reports the woman’s head injury was very severe, and she was taken to a hospital in Portland after receiving emergency treatment.

Her name and current condition were unavailable.

Portland Harbor Master Kevin Battle says three people were aboard the ship, and attributed the accident to high winds and the age of the mast.

