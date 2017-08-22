Woman who worked as city lifeguard shot and killed in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Roxbury and her neighbors do not believe she was the intended target.

The shooting happened at the Warren Gardens apartment complex off of Walnut Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Nakieka Taylor, 30, had just left her friend’s apartment and was walking across the courtyard to her home when she was shot.

“Me and my grandson were upstairs watching TV and we heard shots,” said Taylor’s mother, Nannie Taylor. “We ran down and my daughter was laying on the ground over there. And she said she couldn’t feel her legs and that was it.”

Neighbor Chris Thomasson said the suspect fired into an area where lots of children were playing and called the scene “complete chaos.”

“Whatever door was open, the kids were running in,” said Thomasson.

Taylor’s friend, who did not want to appear on-camera, told 7News she does not believe Taylor was the intended target. Other neighbors think she was hit by a stray bullet.

“She was a good person, she wasn’t out there in the streets with any bad ones or trouble,” said Taylor’s friend.

Nannie Taylor said her daughter worked for the city as a lifeguard at city pools.

“She was a very nice person, good person. She loved a lot of people, she did nothing wrong to them. She did whatever she could for them. If they needed her, she was there for them,” said Nannie taylor.

No arrests have been made. One woman told 7News her daughters saw a man fire a gun and then run off towards Warren Street at the time of the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)