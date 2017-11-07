Women stuck on tracks narrowly escape freight train

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Two women had a close call with a freight train, when they drove onto the tracks and got stuck, then had to jump from the car as the train bore down on them.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday in Woonsocket.

Police say the women were from Massachusetts and unfamiliar with the area. When they entered the train crossing, they became disoriented and drove onto the tracks. They then got stuck as the crossing gate came down, but were able to jump to safety before the train barreled into the car.

The women were not seriously injured. WJAR-TV reports that none of the crew on the Providence and Worcester Railroad freight train reported any injuries.

The driver was charged with DUI.

