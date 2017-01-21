Women’s March on Boston Common Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Women’s March for America is one of over 300 happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington.

More than 25,000 people will gather on the Boston Common at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to Senator Warren, Attorney General Healey and Mayor Walsh, marchers will hear from local advocates who reflect Boston Women’s March for America core values and mission statement, including human rights, religious freedom, racial justice, reproductive rights, economic justice, and climate change.

Immediately following the speaking program, the March will proceed on a one-mile route to Commonwealth Avenue, turning at Clarendon Street and looping back to Boston Common.

March organizers are working closely with the City of Boston, Boston Transportation Department, and local businesses and neighbors to accommodate participants including over 80 community partners.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)