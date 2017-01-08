Worcester mini mart clerk shot in robbery

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) -

One man was shot during a robbery in Worcester Saturday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Worcester Police responded to a call of a man shot at Edgemere Mini Mart on Mill Street.

Once officers arrived they found the 51-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police a masked man came into the store telling the clerk to hand over, “everything you got.”

He then pulled out a gun and when the clerk resisted a fight started.

During the fight the robber shot the clerk in the upper leg then ran away.

The clerk was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can send a message online at worcesterma.gov/police or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651

