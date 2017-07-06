WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a local store with a syringe on Thursday.

Police responded to a call about a man with a syringe that robbed Honey Farms Market on Belmont Street Thursday morning.

Police talked with a 26-year old clerk who was the victim in the alleged robbery. The clerk said a man entered the building, demanding cigarettes and money while holding a syringe.

The suspect was last seen running away with an undisclosed amount of cash heading west on Belmont Street behind the market. The suspect may have entered a dark-colored car that drove off heading east on Belmont Street.

The robber was described as a white man between 35-45 years old. He is approximately 5-foot-5,with dirty blonde hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt along with jean shorts at the time.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)