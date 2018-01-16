Worcester prosecutor accused of driving drunk with girl in car

SHREWSBURY, MA (WHDH) - An assistant district attorney in the Worcester County District Attorney’s office is facing charges after Massachusetts State Police say he was arrested Monday night for driving while drunk with a teenage girl in the car.

John O’Leary, 48, of Bolton was stopped around 7:40 p.m. on Route 290 west in Shrewsbury after a trooper spotted his Audi A6 swerving between lanes, according to state police.

O’Leary eventually came to a stop on Route 140, where the trooper conducted a field sobriety test. Police say the trooper determined O’Leary was operating under the influence of liquor.

Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to her home. O’Leary was taken to the Holden Barracks after allegedly resisting being put into a cruiser.

O’Leary is charged with OUI, child endangerment and resisting arrest, among several other violations.

The Audi was towed from the scene. O’Leary was set free after posting $40 bail. He was slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Westborough District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)