Worker seriously hurt when excavator topples over in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A construction worker in Framingham was seriously hurt Tuesday when an excavator toppled over on top of him.

Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to Oxbow Road for reports of a man pinned under a piece of construction equipment.

Officials said the 38-year-old man suffered serious pelvic and leg injuries. Crews used airbags to free the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital via Medflight.

OCEA and DEP officials have been called to the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

