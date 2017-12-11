Yarmouth woman denies feeding rats, causing neighborhood’s rat problem

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Yarmouth woman said she has nothing to do with her neighborhood’s rat problem after her neighbors accused her of feeding the rodents.

A concerned resident filmed video of large groups of rats scurrying around the neighborhood and contacted town officials. The resident said his neighbor, Judith,” feeds the rats and they keep coming back. Judith, however, told 7News she does not feed rats.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. I would never feed rats. That’s ridiculous. Who would feed rats on purpose?” said Judith. She told 7News her neighbors are just trying to him out of the neighborhood.

Neighbors, however, are concerned with the infestation of rats.

Tom Sheehan, who owns the home neighboring Judith’s, said his tenant is scared of all the rats.

“All she can hear is the sound of those rats trying to get into the house,” said Sheenan in a phone interview.

Town Health Director Bruce Murphy said he has also seen rats at Judith’s house, despite her insistence that they are not. Last month, the town filed a criminal complaint in court. Judith’s landlord, who is also a relative, is due in court on Jan. 3. He said in the meantime, he will be calling an exterminator in.

