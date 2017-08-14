(WSVN) – If you are one of the many people who received a robo phone call offering up a free cruise, you may be able to get $900 out of it.

According to a class-action lawsuit, Resort Marketing Group made “pre-recorded telemarketing calls to landlines and cell phones offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian as promotions.” The lawsuit alleges that these calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The website for the lawsuit states that the defendants have denied any wrong-doing, and have instead reached a settlement.

As a result, many people who received one of the phone calls between July 2009 and March 2014 may be eligible for up to $300 in compensation. Also, if you received multiple calls, you could receive a maximum of $900.

To find out if you were on the receiving end of these calls, visit the website and enter your phone number. To file a claim, click here.

