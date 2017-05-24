PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state lawmaker has been indicted on embezzlement and campaign fraud charges.

A statewide grand jury on Wednesday indicted former state Rep. Peter Palumbo, a Cranston Democrat who lost his re-election campaign in 2014.

Prosecutors allege the 56-year-old Palumbo embezzled more than $100 from his campaign between January 2010 and December 2014. They say he unlawfully appropriated more than $1,000 from the same account.

Prosecutors say Palumbo unlawfully used campaign funds for personal use.

He’s set to be arraigned in June. A message was left for Palumbo’s attorney Wednesday.

