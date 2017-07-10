Raimondo signs bill banning cellphone use while driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill that outlaws the use of cellphones while driving.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation on Monday. It takes effect on June 1, 2018.

The new law that cleared the General Assembly last month will prohibit drivers from talking on hand-held devices except in emergencies. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to $100. The fine can be suspended for a first-time violator who provides proof of purchase of a hands-free device.

Rhode Island already prohibits texting while driving but doesn’t ban holding the phone to talk.

Several states prohibit using a hand-held phone while driving, including Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont.

