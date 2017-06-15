Rhode Island boy survives three-story fall

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island boy is recovering at home after he fell three stories from a porch in Woonsocket.

Neighbor Laura Rivera said 8-year-old John Rosario fell headfirst through the porch’s railing and landed on the driveway below.

“I heard a big loud noise. So when I looked out the window, I see the kid on the floor full of blood on his face and swollen,” said Rivera.

Rivera called 911 and went out to help John, who suffered a head injury in the fall. Rivera said John was conscious, alert and talking and she told him everything would be OK.

John was taken to Children’s Hospital, where doctors told his parents they could not believe he survived his fall. He was released and is now resting at home.

Police said the fall was due to a possibly faulty railing on the porch.

