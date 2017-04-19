Athletes pay tribute to Aaron Hernandez on social media

BOSTON (WHDH) - Athletes, including some who knew Aaron Hernandez personally, shared tributes to the former Patriots player on social media Wednesday.

Hernandez, 27, was found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. Officials said he had hanged himself.

Mike Pouncey, a teammate of Hernandez at the University of Florida, posted on Instagram, “To my friend, my brother! Through thick and thin, right or wrong, we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. We will meet again. Rest easy!”

Mike Pouncey’s twin brother Maurkice, who also played for Florida and now plays for the Steelers, wrote on Instgram, “Today is a tough day. The world may think wateva. But to my brother, I love you! God strengthen us all!”

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of killing two men in the South End of Boston back in 2012. He had been serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

