Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday appear in ‘Nantucket Magazine’

NANTUCKET (WHDH) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday are featured in the upcoming issue of “Nantucket Magazine.”

Belichick ditched his signature Patriots hoodie for some khakis and a sports coat in the photoshoot.

The couple got candid in the interview about their laid-back lifestyle on Nantucket. Belichick also spoke about his relationship with Holliday and her role in leading the Bill Belichick Foundation.

