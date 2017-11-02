Bill Belichick hosts Seaport fundraiser for his foundation

BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in Boston Thursday evening, where he hosted a fundraiser for the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Belichick, joined by his girlfriend Linda Holliday, hosted the fourth annual Bill Belichick Foundation Hall of Fame Huddle. The event raises money to help student athletes and athletic programs in need.

“Football gave my dad a chance and it provided a great opportunity for him and that’s provided an opportunity for me and my children and my family. I want to be able to give back to the student athletes who work hard,” said Belichick.

Joining Belichick and Holliday at the fundraiser were ESPN personality Chris Berman and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light, who served as auctioneer for the event.

