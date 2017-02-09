Bruins to play Thursday game as scheduled

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins said they will play Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks as scheduled despite the snowstorm in the region.

The Bruins said they asked the NHL to postpone the game due to the severe weather. The league said the remaining schedule for both teams and TD Garden’s availability “does not allow for this game to be rescheduled.”

Any fan with tickets who is unable to make the game has the opportunity to exchange the ticket for a future game between now and Dec. 31, 2017. The Bruins said details on exchanging tickets will be posted on their website Friday.

