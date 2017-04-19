Celtics’ Thomas headed home following death of sister

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has headed home to be with his family following the death of his sister, Chyna, the Celtics confirmed Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The incident came one day before the Celtics opened the postseason against the Chicago Bulls. Boston, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, dropped two straight games at home against the No. 8-seeded Bulls, with the most recent loss coming last night, 111-97.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Thomas planned to head home following Game 2 of the series to be with his family and help complete funeral arrangements.

On Wednesday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens confirmed, via the team’s social media account, that Thomas flew to Tacoma. He is expected to rejoin the team in Chicago for Game 3 on Friday.

Even in his grief, Thomas has been productive on the court. He scored 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting in Sunday’s 106-102 loss, leading all scorers. On Wednesday, he led the Celtics with 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)