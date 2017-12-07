FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Patriots are back on the practice field preparing for their Monday night game without Rob Gronkowski.

However, with one fan favorite heading to the sidelines, another is coming off.

Chris Hogan returned to the practice field for the first time Wednesday since he suffered a shoulder injury in late October.

“Today was like the first day of school for me, getting back out there on the field, so I was excited to be out there,” Hogan said. “For me, just day-by-day, just trying to get better and hopefully, I can put myself in a position where I can be back on the field with these guys.”

Gronkowski was not the only person missing from Wednesday’s practice. Quarterback Tom Brady did not take the field for the third straight Wednesday.

