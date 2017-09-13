Fans make statement about racism with sign above Green Monster

BOSTON (AP) — A few fans seated above the Green Monster dropped down a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston’s game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The sign — draped over the top middle of the Monster — had a black background with white letters that read: “Racism is as American as baseball.”

It was up for about one batter, there was a spattering of boos from the crowd as Red Sox security forced them to remove it and escorted the people from their seats.

