Fans say Tom Brady statue at new wax museum does not resemble him

BOSTON (WHDH) — A new wax museum in Boston features a statue of Tom Brady but some fans think the statue does not look like the Patriots quarterback.

Dreamland Wax Museum opened its doors two days ago and guests are already critiquing the Brady statue. Guests told 7News the face was just not right.

“The smile’s not there. He’s got that million-dollar smile that the girls fall in love with,” said one Patriots fan. Another said the statue’s cheeks and chin were not the right shape.

Michael Pelletz, the wax museum’s vice president of sales, disagrees and thinks it looks just like Brady.

“I think it does. I know people that have met Mr. Brady and they say it looks exactly like him,” said Pelletz.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)