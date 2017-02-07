Gronk ‘partying for the fans’ at Boston parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went wild at Boston’s rolling rally Tuesday and told reporters he was giving the fans what they wanted.

While Gronkowski has not played since November but still participated in the parade with his teammates. He told reporters the victory parades are the highlight of his life.

“The parade is, hands down, the best event I’ve been to, twice now in my life. That just motivates me more because it’s the best time ever,” said Gronkowski.

Gronkowski was joined on his duck boat by his brothers and teammates Legarrette Blount and Martellus Bennett. When he and his teammates were not dancing, he was catching beers tossed to him from fans in the crowd. He even did his trademark spike to one of the empty cans. He also took his shirt off, despite the chilly and rainy weather.

Gronkowski has spent the past few weeks recovering from back surgery and said he was planning on taking it easy at the parade. But he said he brought out his inner party animal for his fans.

“The fans were asking for it and I’m giving the fans what they wanted to get, so I’m partying for the fans.”

