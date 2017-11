BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots star Julian Edelman has teamed up with Puma to design two pairs of sneakers.

One pair features a blue and red athletic design, while the other is navy blue and casual. Both sneakers feature his “JE11” logo.

Both styles are available on Puma’s website or at local Puma stores.

