Brady cleared of wrongdoing after NFL, NFLPA say no evidence he had concussion in 2016

According to the NFL Network The National Football League says the “concussion probe” surrounding whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a concussion in the 2016 season is complete and there are no signs of wrongdoing.

The investigation began after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said during an interview with CBS that Brady had suffered a concussion in the previous season.

Brady had never been listed on the league injury report with a concussion, nor had he been placed in any sort of concussion protocol during the season, which would have been a violation of league rules.

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season. This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots game last season, every report from the Unaffilliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotters assigned to those games and Mr. Brady’s medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady.

“This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots’ games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots’ medical staff in conducting this review.”

Brady and the Patriots begin their Super Bowl title defense on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)