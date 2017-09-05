Nike designs special Patriots-themed Air Force 1 sneakers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Nike has designed a special edition of its Air Force 1 sneakers that celebrates the New England Patriots.

The sneakers are a tribute to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his love of sneakers. The official name is the Air Force 1 Robert Kenneth Kraft shoe and commemorates their five Super Bowl championships. Nike says the sneakers are “unequivocally, the sweetest,” referring to Kraft’s quote after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win earlier this year.

“Mr. Kraft is the best owner out there, he’s great, you know him with his shoes, he’s always looking smooth and he always has a nice pair of kicks going with his suit,” said Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The shoes will sell for $140 a pair, with all the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Boston.

