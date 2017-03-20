Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell to visit schools for ‘Read Across New England’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is returning to New England to take part in a “Read Across New England” tour.

Mitchell will attend 12 literacy events all over New England next week. He plans to visit seven schools across Massachusetts to promote reading and literacy skills.

Mitchell is an author himself, having written the children’s book “The Magician’s Hat.”

