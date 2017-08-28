Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match up to $1M in donations to Red Cross

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has announced that he will match up to $1 million in donations made to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund.

The Patriots made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The news comes as nearly 40 inches of rain have fallen on parts of Texas, stranding thousands of people in their homes and complicating rescue efforts. The National Weather Service predicted that the water could rise to 59 feet (18 meters), 3 feet (90 centimeters) above 2016 records and what County Judge Robert Herbert called an “800-year flood level.”

Up to 20 more inches of rain could fall on parts of the ravaged areas in the coming days.

The Patriots say they are working with the Red Cross to accept these donations, which will be shared later today.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” Kraft said. “The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise’s greatest and most memorable moments in Houston. The city was a tremendous host for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and once again this past February for Super Bowl LI. Houston could not have provided more support to us during those visits, and we welcome the opportunity to provide this support when Houston needs it most. When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need. These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others. We are eager to join in these efforts and provide our support.”

The team’s connection to Houston has been well documented. The team overcame a 28-3 deficit to rally to win Super Bowl LI in February in Houston.

The Patriots also won Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Carolina Panthers in Houston, 32-29.

The team played a preseason game in Houston on Aug. 19.

